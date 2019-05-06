Construction company charged under safety act after explosion in Pond Inlet garage

The Workers' Safety and Compensation Commission (WSCC) has filed six charges against the construction company Tower Arctic Limited after an explosion in a garage in Pond Inlet, Nunavut.

The incident occurred on Sept. 19, 2018 at the Tower Arctic shop/garage in the community, according to an WSCC press release.

An employee suffered serious injuries while making cuts into the top of a metal barrel using a handheld grinder.

Sparks from the grinder ignited chemical residue contained in the barrel, causing an explosion.

On Wednesday, WSCC filed charges in the Nunavut Court of Justice under the Nunavut Safety Act.

The charges allege the company did not:

Take all reasonable precautions to ensure the health and safety of everyone on site

Arrange for the safe use, handling and transport of substances

Provide the proper training

Ensure work was being properly done and supervised

Ensure supervisors are properly trained.

The first court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 9.