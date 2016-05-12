Construction company pleads not guilty to safety act charges for explosion in Pond Inlet

The construction company Tower Arctic Limited has pleaded not guilty to charges under the Nunavut Safety Act.

The Workers' Safety and Compensation Commission (WSCC) filed six charges against the company in August.

The charges stem from an incident on Sept. 19, 2018, when an employee was seriously injured in a garage in Pond Inlet, Nunavut.

The employee was making cuts into the top of a metal barrel using a hand-held grinder. The sparks from the grinder ignited chemical residue contained in the barrel, causing an explosion.

The charges allege the company did not properly train, supervise or ensure the safety of its employees.

The case returns to the Nunavut Court of Justice on Feb. 3 when a date for the trial is expected to be set for late summer or early fall.

Crown and defence lawyers estimate the trial will last about seven days.