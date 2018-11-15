Innovative project highlighting James Bay wins tourism award

An adventure contest and web reality series highlighting the James Bay region of Quebec has won an award of excellence from the provincial government.

The Into the North project sent six people on a five-thousand kilometre, two-week road trip this past summer and filmed the trip for an online series broadcast this fall.

This project would position the region... as a world-class tourism destination Titus Shecapio, president, Eeyou Istchee Tourism

Some of the activities the participants got a chance to try included kayaking, rock climbing, fishing, caribou sighting, and learning more about Cree culture.

The project won an award for digital marketing at the 2nd edition of the Prix Excellence Tourisme, held November 6 in Quebec City.

"We knew from the start that this project would position the region throughout Quebec and abroad as a world-class tourism destination," said Titus Shecapio, president of Eeyou Istchee Tourism.

"The award we received confirms it and increases the reach of this project."

The Into the North project brought 6 contest winners together for a two-week road trip in the summer of 2018 to experience the region and film an online adventure and culture series. (Eeyou Istchee - Baie James tourism)

Into the North was a joint project between Eeyou Istchee Tourism and its sister organization Tourisme Baie-James, and was the first time the two organizations collaborated on such a large-scale project.

The Prix Excellence Tourisme were created by the provincial government 2017 as a way to highlight best practices in the tourism industry. The awards gala last week brought together more than 400 people working in the tourism industry across Quebec.

Eeyou Istchee Tourism became Quebec's 22nd regional tourism association in 2007. The Into the North contest was also part of an effort to offer visitors more than just outfitting and hunting.