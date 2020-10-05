Skip to Main Content
Yukon banners promote the territory, celebrate the artwork of women
Yukon banners promote the territory, celebrate the artwork of women

A series of banners that feature the artwork of Yukon women will soon hang in various locations around the territory.

Banners featuring the work of 6 artists will be displayed around the territory

CBC News ·
Six Yukon banners were unveiled in Whitehorse on Monday. (Wayne Vallevand/CBC)

A series of banners featuring the artwork of six Yukon women will soon hang in various locations around the territory. 

The banners, intended to welcome visitors to the territory, were unveiled at a Yukon government event Monday.

Esther Bordet says her piece is a tribute to all the women who paved the way for her generation. (Wayne Vallevand/CBC)

Esther Bordet, an artist and geologist, says her artwork can be interpreted literally as a women holding a gold nugget. But, she says, there is another interpretation.

"It's also a tribute to all the women who have paved the way for my generation to be able to have a better place in a male-dominated industry." 

In addition to Bordet, the banners feature the artwork of Emma Barr, Amber Church, Maegan Garrett, Violet Gatensby and Sharon Vittrekwa. 

Their artwork was chosen by a jury of representatives from the tourism and arts sectors.

The banner initiative is part of Women's History Month in Canada. Jeanie McLean, Yukon's minister of Tourism and Culture, says the territory has a long history of women as leaders in the arts community.

"I really hold my hands up to all the women artists and those who identify as women. It's not an easy road," she said.

The banners will be hung across Whitehorse later this week and eventually at visitor attractions and along roadways across the territory. 

A jury chose six designs for the banners, from 20 submissions. (Wayne Vallevand/CBC)

With files from Wayne Vallevand

