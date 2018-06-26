Tour bus carrying VIPs catches fire on popular Yukon look out

A tour bus carrying visiting foreign ambassadors was destroyed by fire on Dawson City's Midnight Dome on Monday.

The Dome is a popular stop for visitors to the Klondike region. It overlooks Dawson City, the Yukon River valley and surrounding mountains.

Dave Millar, the operator of Goldbottom Tours, said two of his buses took a group, including ambassadors based in Ottawa, to the top of the Dome.

The tour bus caught fire while it was parked at the Midnight Dome lookout in Dawson City, Yukon. (Submitted by Corey Cartwright)

Millar said after the buses parked and the visitors got out, one of the vehicles began burning. He said there were no injuries and nobody lost any belongings.

Millar assumes the engine caught on fire, but he doesn't know the cause.

He praised staff members at the scene for their handling of the situation.They had a fire extinguisher, but it was not enough to stop the blaze.

Dave Millar, the owner of the bus, isn't sure what started the blaze. (Submitted by Corey Cartwright)

He said the burned out bus has been moved from the lookout.

Millar added the ambassadors are unlikely to forget their visit.