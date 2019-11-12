Whitehorse woman knits 50 colourful toques for CBC Yukon's sock drive
Linda Cox does the knitting and her husband Harris helps out with deliveries and picking up supplies
There's nothing like a brightly coloured toque to brighten up a grey winter day, let alone 50 of them.
Harris Cox arrived at CBC Yukon last week with a bin full of toques knit by his wife, Linda, for the annual sock drive campaign.
"We've always been mindful of the homeless people in town ... as we get up in years, we find out that maybe some of our talents can be put to better use," Harris explained.
Harris said Linda, who has a disability, has knit 75 toques so far this year, some of which she sells at craft market.
"Fingers don't move quite as good anymore," he explained, "But she enjoys doing this."
Harris said he contributes by doing the shopping when Linda runs out of materials.
"[She] sends me down to the store, pick up more balls of yarn," he said.
Sock Drive continues
CBC Yukon's annual campaign collects donations of new socks — and gloves and mitts — to help people in need stay warm through the winter. Donations go to Blood Ties Four Directions for its outreach van.
Donations can be dropped off at CBC Yukon's station at Third Avenue and Elliott Street in Whitehorse until Nov. 15.
