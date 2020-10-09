Canada 'tops-up' pandemic relief funding for territories by $37M

All three of Canada's northern territories will receive millions of dollars in new federal funding through the Safe Restart Agreement, the federal government announced Friday.

The Northwest Territories will receive an additional $12.2 million, Nunavut will receive $12.5 million, and Yukon will receive $12.4 million in what a release called "top-up" funding.

"No one should be left behind regardless of where they live," said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a Friday press conference announcing the funding.

The Safe Restart Agreement provides extra federal funding to provinces and territories to help increase child care and health system capacity, cover municipalities' lost revenues and build up a stockpile of personal protective equipment during the pandemic.

Before Friday's announcement, nearly $47 million had already been allocated to the North.

"We … recognize that remote, isolated and northern communities have unique needs, which require additional funding and support," said Minister for Intergovernmental Affairs Dominic LeBlanc during the announcement.

"We … are very thankful that the government of Canada recognizes that traditional per capita funding formulas do not work for our territory," Nunavut Premier Joe Savikataaq is quoted as saying in the release.

LeBlanc and Trudeau also took the opportunity to reannounce $41.4 million in emergency support for northern airlines, which provide essential transportation services for many northern communities.

"Our government also understands just how critical northern air services are, from ensuring food supply chains remain intact, to providing medical care and transportation needs to some of Canada's most remote communities," Leblanc said.