N.W.T. top doctors take your latest questions on COVID-19

Have questions about COVID-19 in the Northwest Territories now that school is underway and cooler weather is setting in?

The N.W.T.'s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola and territorial medical director Dr. Sarah Cook will take your questions live Thursday on CBC's The Trailbreaker from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. MT.

You can watch the live stream here on our website. People can send in their questions on CBC N.W.T.'s Facebook page, or call in to 1-800-661-0708.

Since our last call-in show in September, the federal government announced over $12.3 million in relief and recovery funds for more than 230 businesses in the N.W.T.

The territory also extended its public health emergency for the 14th time Tuesday.

The investigation into potential COVID-19 cases at Diavik Diamond Mine was deemed resolved by the territory in late September after there were two confirmed cases.

As of Wednesday, according to the government's latest numbers, the territory had completed 5,224 COVID-19 tests and had 32 results pending. There have been five confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the territory, all of which recovered months ago.