Yellowknife RCMP ask for public's help finding Toni Tobac

RCMP in Yellowknife are asking for the public's help in finding a woman they believe is in the Yellowknife area.

In a news release Wednesday, police say they are looking for Toni Tobac, 29, because they would like to "confirm her well-being." She was last seen Tuesday morning.

Tobac is described as five feet four inches tall and 150 pounds. She has shoulder-length brown and orange hair. When she was last seen, she was wearing a hoodie and black pants, the release says.

Anyone with information on Tobac's whereabouts is asked to called Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111