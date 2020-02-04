President of Aurora College replaced, says N.W.T. government

Almost one year ago the N.W.T. government appointed Thomas Weegar to lead the transformation of Aurora College into a polytechnic university.

In a press release Tuesday, the N.W.T. government announced Weegar has been replaced by Andy Bevan as president of Aurora College and associate deputy minister of post-secondary renewal.

No reason for the change was provided.

"The premier [of the Northwest Territories] thanks Dr. Weegar for his work in helping to advance the transformation of the college into a polytechnic university and wishes him well in his future endeavours," states the press release.

Weegar's position as associate deputy minister of post-secondary education renewal was created on the recommendation of the 2018 Aurora College Foundational Review. His appointment to the position was announced on Feb. 22, 2019.

Bevan is the current assistant deputy minister of labour and income security. No successor in his position was announced.

As assistant deputy minister of labour and income security, Bevan is described as having "spearheaded the vision, design and implementation of the Skills 4 Success Framework, a 10-year strategy to meet labour market needs by supporting education, training, job finding and immigration for in-demand occupations."

He also previously served as acting deputy minister of aboriginal affairs and intergovernmental relations, and director of intergovernmental relations.

In the same press release, Erin Kelly was named deputy minister of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

She is currently the acting deputy minister for the department, and is credited with having played "a key leadership role for the government of the Northwest Territories in establishing the Thaidene Nëné National Park Reserve, bringing to a successful conclusion more than 40 years of discussions and negotiations with the government of Canada and Łutsel K'e Dene First Nation."