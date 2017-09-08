Toll of violent death laid bare in Yellowknife courtroom

Those closest to a young Fort Good Hope man spoke through tears about the devastating effect his senseless killing has had on their lives.

The statements were made in a Yellowknife courtroom Monday, at the start of the sentencing of Colten McNeely who was found guilty of manslaughter in connection with the death of Lloyd Edgi.

The prosecutor is calling for a prison sentence of between seven and eight years while McNeely's lawyer says four to five years, plus three years probation, would an appropriate sentence.

In the early morning hours of Sept. 3, 2017, McNeely walked up a darkened path armed with a knife to confront Edgi, and stabbed him nine times in the chest area. The fatal wound pierced Edgi's heart. A short time earlier, McNeely had been roughed up by Edgi after both men had been drinking.

'Our family is broken'

"When I go by that path, I always look to see if God will allow me to see his spirit," said Edgi's mother, Vivian Edgi-Manuel.

Edgi, who was 28 when he died, was her only son. She said she's had thoughts of suicide many times since his death, but has not followed through for the sake of her husband and children and others who depend on her.

"Our family is broken. We are together, but we are separated by the pain," said Edgi-Manuel. "He's not here anymore to make me laugh or for me to be proud of him for taking care of his family."

Edgi's only sibling was his sister, Cara Manuel. She said she and her older brother were always close. She also considered McNeely one of her best friends. Manuel was out of town at the time Edgi died. She flew back right away, but all she saw was the metal casket he was in being taken away at the airport.

"That first year was the hardest," said Manuel. "It was the worst time in my life. I was so depressed. I always thought, there will be a better day. But it took forever.

"My niece, she was crying for days, she misses her dad. None of us could console her. She was so close to him."

In a short period after the death of her brother, Manuel said she lost three friends to suicide and two grandparents who died of cancer.

"I don't think I'm ever going to be the same person I was before."

Manuel and others said Edgi was devoted to his two children and family, a man who had a big smile and made those around him smile.

"He was the greatest dad," said Edgi's spouse of eight years, Jeannete Kafwi.

Recalling the birth of their son, she said, "he spent every day with him and loved him unconditionally ... he was a humble, kind-hearted man.

"Lloyd was our provider and our protector," said Kakfwi.

She said in addition to her own struggle with the loss of her partner, she's had to help their two young children deal with it while also trying to get by financially.

'I wish I could take his family's pain away'

McNeely did not make eye contact with anyone as the victims made their statements.

He did however, read a brief statement to the court. He began by saying it was difficult to listen to the statements and said he had blocked out Edgi's death because he couldn't bear to think about it.

"I wish none of this had happened, I wish I could take his family's pain away," said McNeely. "If putting me in jail could bring Lloyd back, I'd be happy to serve all the time I have left."

Judge Andrew Mahar said he will deliver his sentence Wednesday morning.