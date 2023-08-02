Toll of senseless violence reviewed in Fort Good Hope sentencing

The terrible aftermath of a fatal stabbing in Fort Good Hope was laid bare in court there last week.

Thadeus McNeely was sentenced to nine years in prison for manslaughter. The 24-year-old was also sentenced two-and-a-half years each for two counts of aggravated assault, but the judge said those sentences can be served at the same time as the manslaughter one.

McNeely admitted that on Sept. 20, 2022, he was at a house in the community where he and others had been drinking. It was McNeely's 24th birthday.

At one point in the evening he suddenly stabbed two women – his girlfriend and her best friend, Samantha Kelly. When a man who was in a nearby bedroom heard the commotion and came out, McNeely stabbed him several times. No motive was ever identified for the attack.

According to an agreed statement of facts, all three victims left the house but collapsed outside. People in the community and police helped get them to the health centre, where Kelly was pronounced dead.

McNeely, who was uninjured, fled the home after the stabbings. Police searched for him for two days before he turned himself in.

'She was young and beautiful and full of life'

Some of the harm caused by the attack, and the death of Kelly was detailed in victim impact statements submitted for the sentencing.

Kelly's mother, Gloria Kelly, talked about the anger it left her with and said she has been drinking beer every day as a way to cope. She said she feels like she's lost a second daughter because Samantha's sister has also been using alcohol to cope with the loss.

Gloria Kelly said her daughter was smart and a hard worker. She said Samantha helped with all the painting and flooring in their house.

"When I wake up in the morning I go into the kitchen to have my coffee and she's usually right behind me to make her tea," wrote Gloria. "I keep waiting for her but she's not coming."

Gloria said her daughter made people around her happy, something Samantha's sister, Angela, also noted in her victim impact statement.

"She was young and beautiful and full of life, the girl that made everyone laugh and an auntie that was there for all her nieces and nephews," wrote Angela. Addressing McNeely, she wrote, "I will forgive you, but I will not forget and I will not ever feel safe on the same streets as you."

The man who McNeely stabbed says he has lasting physical and emotional damage. He said can no longer lift heavy objects, his back is not as strong, so he can't support his family the way he used to. He said he also gets flashbacks to the attack when he sees movies with violence and blood.

"I'm always afraid someone will have a knife," he wrote. "I'm always on my guard."

Good samaritans among those traumatized

One of the first people on the scene after the stabbing talked about how the incident will live forever in the minds of those who tried desperately to save the victims.

"Sadly, the first one on the scene was a young girl, kneeling beside one victim, my heart and prayers go out to her always," wrote Joe Grandjambe. "She too has to live it over and over."

Grandjambe said he and his wife, daughter and daughter-in-law tried to help the victims, administering CPR until help arrived.

"We tried everything to help everyone, but we could see one of the victims was turning gray. The scene plays over and over again, then again," he wrote.

No motive was ever identified for the attacks. McNeely told a probation officer who prepared a background report on him for the sentencing that he has no recollection of it. He said he is aware he gets aggressive when he drinks and smokes cannabis, which he did that day.

In the same report, an RCMP officer said McNeely had been the subject of three separate complaints in the three weeks leading up to the stabbing.

McNeely has two prior convictions for assault causing bodily harm, two convictions for assault, and another for resisting arrest. He's also been convicted of stealing a motor vehicle and impaired driving.