'To be here and do the events again, it makes you feel alive': Yellowknives Dene Spring Carnival returns

After a three year hiatus due to the pandemic, dozens gathered in Dettah, N.W.T. over the weekend for the Yellowknives Dene First Nation spring carnival.

"It was great, great to see the community coming together," said Jeff Rosnawski, an attendee who was at the event on Saturday.

"It feels like a lifetime ago."

The three day carnival kicked off on April 8 with a fire feeding ceremony before launching into a fishing derby, traditional games, jigging, a talent show, hand games, a drum dance and wrapped up with a community feast on Sunday evening.

Jeff Rosnawski, left, and Jennifer Charlo complete in the log sawing event at the spring carnival in Dettah on Saturday. (Luke Carroll/ CBC)

Jennifer Charlo was another attendee.

"It feels really good ... to be here and do the events again, it makes you feel alive," she said shortly after competing in the log saw.

Charlo said she was most excited for the drum dance that was held late Saturday night.

Alfred Liske said he was enjoying the weather and took the opportunity to compete in the fish derby, although he didn't have too much luck in it.

"I went to the fish derby yesterday and I didn't get anything," he said with a laugh on Saturday.

He wasn't the only one. Of the 76 contestants who signed up, only three managed to catch anything.

But catching fish didn't matter to Liske.

"It looks like everyone is having a good time, that's the main thing," he said.

"It looks like there's people from every community out here."

A contestant competes in the nail pounding event on Saturday for the Yellowknives Dene First Nation spring carnival. The events took place in Dettah from April 8 until April 10. (Luke Carroll/ CBC)

Theresa Lynn was the organizer of the festivities.

"It's pretty insane because our last spring carnival was 2019," she said.

"I forgot how exciting it was to be able to host hand games and drum dances."

Lynn said her favourite event was the talent show, where some younger contestants showed off their jigging skills.

"That was really cute to see," she said.

Lynn thanked her entire wellness team and all the volunteers for making the festivities possible.

Although the event was held in Dettah, transportation was provided for attendees in Ndilǫ, according to the advertisement.