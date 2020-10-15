Chinese company's deal to buy Nunavut gold mine facing national security review
Shandong Gold Mining Co. Ltd. announced deal in May to buy TMAC Resources Inc. for $230 million
TMAC Resources Inc. says the federal cabinet has ordered a national security review of the proposed sale of the Canadian gold miner to a Chinese company.
Shandong Gold Mining Co. Ltd. announced a deal in May to buy TMAC, owner of the Hope Bay mining project in Nunavut, for $230 million.
The friendly deal has received Chinese regulatory approvals and TMAC shareholders voted in favour of it in June.
The cabinet national security review, under the Investment Canada Act, raises concerns that the deal may not be able to close by a Feb. 8, 2021, deadline to complete the sale.
TMAC says it expects the deal to close in the first quarter of 2021 if it is approved.
But it noted Ottawa may not complete the regulatory review process and provide approval by the deadline.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.