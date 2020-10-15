Skip to Main Content
Chinese company's deal to buy Nunavut gold mine facing national security review
TMAC Resources Inc., owner of Nunavut's Hope Bay mining project, says the federal cabinet has ordered a national security review of its proposed sale to a Chinese company.

Shandong Gold Mining Co. Ltd. announced deal in May to buy TMAC Resources Inc. for $230 million

The Canadian Press ·
TMAC Resources' Hope Bay mining project is located 125 kilometres southwest of Cambridge Bay, Nunavut, and about 700 kilometres northeast of Yellowknife. (Submitted by Alex Buchan/TMAC)

Shandong Gold Mining Co. Ltd. announced a deal in May to buy TMAC, owner of the Hope Bay mining project in Nunavut, for $230 million.

The friendly deal has received Chinese regulatory approvals and TMAC shareholders voted in favour of it in June.

The cabinet national security review, under the Investment Canada Act, raises concerns that the deal may not be able to close by a Feb. 8, 2021, deadline to complete the sale.

TMAC says it expects the deal to close in the first quarter of 2021 if it is approved.

But it noted Ottawa may not complete the regulatory review process and provide approval by the deadline.
 

