Tłı̨chǫ community members in N.W.T. gather for youth suicide prevention course

Over the next two days, 20 Tłı̨chǫ community members will be participating in a youth suicide prevention course in Behchokǫ̀, N.W.T.

"Within the last year alone, we've experienced high rates of suicide in our communities and so members are asking for supports and resources," said Stephanie Rabesca, one of the organizers with Tłı̨chǫ Healing Path, which is hosting the event.

In 2022, 20 people died by suicide in the Northwest Territories — about double the number in 2021 — according to statistics from the Centre for Suicide Prevention.

Last October, the N.W.T.'s chief coroner released a report on suicides early due to the "alarming" increase. That report shows six of the 18 suicides that had been reported by that time were in the North Slave region, which encompasses the four Tłı̨chǫ communities.

'We want to provide community members with the knowledge and skills to recognize the warning signs and to intervene when necessary,' said Stephanie Rabesca from Tłı̨chǫ Healing Path. (Submitted by Stephanie Rabesca)

Rabesca says she knew some of the community members that died by suicide.

"It's pretty devastating and it really does affect you because you pretty much knew this person every day of your life growing up," she said.

Now she says she's trying to channel those feelings into positive change for the communities, which have "very limited resources and supports" when it comes to prevention and dealing with impact of suicide.

"We want to provide community members with the knowledge and skills to recognize the warning signs and to intervene when necessary, and appropriately," said Rabesca.

'Don't talk, don't trust, don't feel'

The course is offered by the Ben Calf Robe Society, an Edmonton-based organization that offers a range of supports for Indigenous youth.

Leslie Kucey is the facilitator who will be running the course in Behchokǫ̀.

Originally from Deninu Kųę́ First Nation, Kucey says the course is meant to create an open and welcoming space for community members to discuss the stigma around mental health and suicide.

"Communities and families have always been taught 'don't talk, don't trust, don't feel,'" she said.

"The program [that] kind of mitigates that is being able to create that safe space so people can talk, so people can start trusting each other""

The course is for community members over 18 years of age, and covers 12 modules ranging from intergenerational trauma, bullying, warning signs, and engaging with youth.

Kucey said the discussions will be more informal, rather than a lecture.

Leslie Kucey is the lead facilitator of the course for the Ben Calf Robe Society. (Submitted)

While the course is adapted to specific community needs, she's seen similarities in the communities where she's previously offered the course.

"There is not an Indigenous community in Canada that has not been affected by suicide," she said.

Both Kucey and Rabesca said the topic was "heavy".

"We don't want to leave anybody vulnerable and could potentially cause more damage," said Rabesca.

The course's final module is on self-care and how participants can apply the teachings in their home communities.