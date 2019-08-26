'Dancing how our ancestors would've': Tlicho youth join elders at on-the-land gathering

A youth leader says the time spent with elders during a five-day on-the-land gathering near Wekweeti, N.W.T., earlier this month was invaluable.

Zemie Daniels of Behchoko, N.W.T., says for many of the 30 youth participants, this was the first time they attended anything like this gathering.

Daniels says it was a change for them not only to experience being on the land, but to learn from elders. He says young people don't always have time for that.

Roughly 30 Tlicho youth participated in the on-the-land gathering with elders. (Nadine Neema)

"I know most of them, they don't go on the land or have time to probably spend much time with their grandparents," he said. "So being out here is a change of pace."

Daniels says that was especially true for him; his grandparents died when he was young.

"So this is a big thing that I never experienced as well."

'It was really something to see'

The youth participants stopped by cabins and canvas tents where elders were speaking in their language, sharing stories. While most of the young people's first language is English, almost all the activities at the gathering were in Tlicho.

"It's definitely … an enlightening experience," Daniels said.

A young man serves Tlicho elders during an on-the-land gathering near Wekweeti, N.W.T. ( Nadine Neema)

The weather was cold and rainy, but Daniels says everyone still enjoyed themselves. He says the youth kept the elders comfortable by bringing them tea and coffee.

"They are the main attraction. They are the main reason why we're here," he said.

The young participants also joined in on drum dancing and hand games during the gathering. Daniels says at one point, most of the people dancing were youth.

"It was really something to see," he said, adding that in Behchoko, he typically sees mostly elders dancing. In fact, he doesn't think he's ever drum danced out on the land.

"We are dancing how our ancestors would've, which is out on the land," he said.

"It was a really nice sight."