Tłı̨chǫ government receives funding for new apprenticeship program

The Tłı̨chǫ government in the N.W.T. is getting over $2.4 million dollars from the federal government to run a new apprenticeship program in the region.

The new Tłı̨chǫ Trades Apprenticeship program will pair 30 first-year apprentices with small and medium-sized businesses in the region over the next two years. All apprenticeships through the program will be certified red seal apprenticeships in skilled trades such as carpentry, welding, and plumbing.

According to Tłı̨chǫ Grand Chief Jackson Lafferty, the goal of the program is to help address the shortage of skilled workers in the Tłı̨chǫ region, especially for the smaller communities of Gamètì and Wekweètì.

"We're truly lacking tradespeople. Whether it be plumbing, furnace fixing up, electrical work, general construction, mechanics in the community, we don't have that in the Tłı̨chǫ region," he said.

"This creates these opportunities for us to develop those key tradespeople in our communities."

Money from the program will go to providing incentives for businesses that take on apprentices, and toward compensation for apprentices themselves.

The funding will also go toward developing a training program designed to help businesses "on-board apprentices and create welcoming and inclusive workplaces," according to a news release from Employment and Social Development Canada.

Only businesses with under 500 employees will be eligible to participate in the program. And only Tłı̨chǫ citizens are eligible.