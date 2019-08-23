Former Tłı̨chǫ senior administrative officer charged with fraud

N.W.T. RCMP have laid fraud and breach of trust charges against a former senior administrator and housing manager in the Tłı̨chǫ region.

Last week, RCMP laid eight charges against Grace Maria Angel — four relating to her time as senior administrative officer in Wekweètı̀ and four relating to her time as manager of the Whatı̀ Housing Authority.

The RCMP allege that in March 2018, Angel defrauded the Wekweètı Community Government of $5,084, and that between Jan. 1, 2010, and Dec. 31, 2018, she defrauded the same organization of more than $5,000. A breach of trust charge was laid in connection with each of those charges.

Similarly, the RCMP allege that between between June 1 and Dec. 15, 2017, when Angel worked as manager of the Whatı̀ Housing Authority, she defrauded the N.W.T. Housing Corporation of more than $5,000 and breached the trust placed in her.

Angel was also charged with theft over $5,000 in the same role during the same time period. (It is unclear if the charges relate to separate allegations or the same allegation.) She is also accused of defrauding the housing corporation of $1,311 between June 7 and Oct. 7, 2017.

Angel was released after being charged. According to court documents, she no longer lives in the Tłı̨chǫ region.

She did not respond to an email from CBC.

Angel is scheduled to appear in territorial court in Yellowknife on Jan. 12.