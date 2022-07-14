Tłı̨chǫ citizens assemble in Whatí, N.W.T., for annual gathering

Although there is a new road connecting Whatì to Behchokǫ, many Tłı̨chǫ citizens arrived at the annual gathering as their ancestors did — by canoe.

The annual gathering began on Monday and is continuing throughout the week.

This was the first summer that residents of Behchokǫ̀ could access Whatì by vehicle. The Tłı̨chǫ Highway officially opened to the public in November.

The gathering brings the Tłı̨chǫ Government and citizens together to discuss subjects such as the investment corporation as well health and wellness in the communities. It's also the sixth session of the fifth Tłı̨chǫ Assembly, the law-making body of the Tłı̨chǫ Government.

George Mackenzie, former Tłı̨chǫ Grand Chief, took the opportunity to address concerns he had around education for youth. (Luke Carroll/CBC)

Cultural traditions were a major subject and a booth was set up that highlighted the different projects the Tłı̨chǫ Government is running, including the Trails of our Ancestors, the canoe trip that brings youth to the annual assembly.

The assembly includes other cultural activities, such as drum dances and canoe races.

A hand games tournament this upcoming weekend will have prizes worth $100,000.