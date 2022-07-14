Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Tłı̨chǫ citizens assemble in Whatí, N.W.T., for annual gathering

Although there is a new road connecting Whatì to Behchokǫ, many Tłı̨chǫ citizens arrived at the annual gathering as their ancestors did — by canoe. 

This is the first summer Behchokǫ̀ residents could arrive by vehicle 

The Tłı̨chǫ annual gathering got underway in Whatì Monday. It runs all this week. (Luke Carroll/CBC)

The annual gathering began on Monday and is continuing throughout the week. 

This was the first summer that residents of Behchokǫ̀ could access Whatì by vehicle. The Tłı̨chǫ Highway officially opened to the public in November

The gathering brings the Tłı̨chǫ Government and citizens together to discuss subjects such as the investment corporation as well health and wellness in the communities. It's also the sixth session of the fifth Tłı̨chǫ Assembly, the law-making body of the Tłı̨chǫ Government. 

A crowd of people in a room.
George Mackenzie, former Tłı̨chǫ Grand Chief, took the opportunity to address concerns he had around education for youth. (Luke Carroll/CBC)

Cultural traditions were a major subject and a booth was set up that highlighted the different projects the Tłı̨chǫ Government is running, including the Trails of our Ancestors, the canoe trip that brings youth to the annual assembly.

The assembly includes other cultural activities, such as drum dances and canoe races. 

A hand games tournament this upcoming weekend will have prizes worth $100,000. 

Luke Carroll is a journalist with CBC News in Yellowknife who has previously worked in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Ontario. Luke is originally from Brockville, Ont., and moved to Yellowknife in May 2020. He can be reached at luke.carroll@cbc.ca.

