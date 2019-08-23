Construction set to begin on Tlicho all-season road

The official groundbreaking on the Tlicho all-season road to Whatı̀ will take place on Saturday in the N.W.T. community.

Whatı̀ is about 170 kilometres northwest of Yellowknife, and is a fly-in community for most of the year except when it's accessible by winter road.

The 97-kilometre, two-lane gravel road will connect Highway 3 to the small Tłı̨chǫ community year-round.

North Star Infrastructure — which is made up of Kiewit Canada Development Corp. and the Tłı̨chǫ government, with Peter Kiewit Sons ULC, Hatch Corp. and Thurber Engineering Ltd. as design and engineering partners — will be responsible for the construction of the road.

For $16 million, the Tłı̨chǫ government has taken a 20 per cent equity stake in the project. It's the first time in the Northwest Territories that a Indigenous government has taken an equity role in a major construction project, according to the territorial government.

Greg Hanna, a spokesperson with the Department of Infrastructure, wrote in an email that construction and equipment crews have started to arrive in the region.

The Tlicho all-season road would connect Whati to Highway 3, year-round. (Government of the Northwest Territories)

The road has been debated for years.

Last spring, the territorial government deemed an extended caribou preservation buffer zone along the proposed road to be too expensive to include .

In November, the Tłı̨chǫ, federal and territorial governments agreed to nearly two dozen measures to reduce negative effects the proposed road could have on the community, including easier access to drugs and alcohol, wildlife and the environment.

Whatı̀ Chief Alfonz Nitsiza said at the time that the road would bring mostly positive changes to the community, including a better supply of food, cheaper travel and more job opportunities.

Hanna wrote that the government of the Northwest Territories is "committed to protecting healthy caribou populations" and will make sure that any decisions made consider potential impacts to the caribou herd and their habitats.

The road contract is worth $411.8 million over 28 years, and is expected to be completed by 2022.

In their news release, the N.W.T. government said the ceremony on Saturday will include an elder prayer, cultural performances, speeches by dignitaries and a community barbecue.