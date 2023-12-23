N.W.T. Psychologist gives tips on how to cope with anxiety and stress this holiday season

The holiday season is meant to be a joyful time where people can gather with loved ones, but it can be a difficult time too.



From dealing with feelings of isolation, to changing routines and difficult family situations — one N.W.T. psychologist says this time of year can be overwhelming.



Jon Hunt is a registered psychologist who runs a private practice in Hay River. He spoke to CBC about some strategies that might help you deal with the harder parts of the season.

How do I deal with anxiety around things in my life like loss or inflation, while trying to enjoy the holidays?

Hunt said that if you are feeling anxiety and stress, you shouldn't try to avoid those feelings or push them away.

"I think sometimes when we name something and acknowledge it, it can help us to work with [it]...instead of being trapped in it," he said.

"Would be nice to have like a you know, way to just erase it all for the holidays, but I think we acknowledge it, and then allow ourselves to focus on the stuff that maybe is a little less stressful as well."

Hunt said a way to do that might be focusing on what you're grateful for, or giving attention to other areas of meaning in your life.

How do I reduce anxiety that comes with feelings of loneliness around this time of year?



The way to combat the feeling of loneliness is to take action and try to find connection, Hunt explained. You might not be surrounded by family or the people you expected to be with, but you need to take some agency over the situation.

"We're like waiting for somebody to call, 'oh nobody called' sometimes we have to make that connection," he said. "We have to actually pick up the phone and call people, or go out to an event that we might not necessarily have gone to."

He said you could also reach out to support help lines to get help as well.

How can I reduce anxiety when dealing with difficult family members over the holidays?

Hunt's advice for difficult or painful interactions with family members is to remind yourself that the moment won't last forever, and you won't have to be subjected to doing that all the time.

Hunt also said that often, when people don't like us or say a sharp comment, we internalize that, and believe there is something wrong with us.

But you can reframe that mindset and consider other possibilities.



That could look like shifting away from thinking there is something wrong with us to other possibilities like them being in a bad mood — or even thinking something like "this person might not like me, but that doesn't mean there there is anything inherently wrong with me."

What are some other tips for keeping anxiety down during the holiday season?

Hunt recommends trying to maintain a level of balance throughout the holidays, by trying to stay close to your regular routine.

"If you can, trying to find some some level of consistency to not throw your system too far off kilter," he said. "Because once it's off kilter then it's then it's scrambling to catch up… You're prone to things like anxiety, overwhelm, that kind of stuff."

He said during the holidays, your regular routine can be disrupted, either by not working, staying up late with family or going out to events.

Doing things like continuing to exercise and sticking to your regular bedtime when possible can be helpful for managing anxiety.