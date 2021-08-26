Investigator rules allegations against clerk of N.W.T. mostly 'unfounded'

In an independent review of a top unelected territorial official, three of four complaints of bullying and harassment were determined to be unfounded.

The fourth – which alleged clerk of the legislature Tim Mercer breached confidentiality rules – was found to have merit.

Mercer was accused of publicly humiliating employees and not being able to control his temper.

Earlier this year, others in the assembly called on Mercer to resign, alleging he has created a toxic work environment at the legislature.

In March, Ottawa-based Quintet Consulting – the same company that looked into allegations against former Governor General Julie Payette – was hired to investigate the matter.

The results were disclosed Thursday following a three day discussion within the Board of Management from Aug. 23 - 25, 2021. The report itselt is dated Aug. 20.

The complainants were Steve Norn, MLA for Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh, April Taylor, a committee advisor who works in the clerk's officer, Nicole Latour, chief electoral officer of the Legislative assembly and a complainant who was not named in the summary report.

The unnamed complainant was the only case investigators deemed "founded."

An independent investigation of allegations of workplace bullying and harassment levelled against clerk of the N.W.T. legislature Tim Mercer has concluded that three of the four allegations are unfounded. (CBC)

Investigators found that much of the evidence gathered around the unnamed complainant's allegation that Mercer breached privacy rules was undisputed, and that Mercer's conduct was "found to be inconsistent with the applicable Code of Conduct and with the letter and spirit of the confidentiality requirements of the Harassment Free and Respectful Workplace Policy."

The report notes, however, that the Harassment Free and Respectful Workplace Policy does not apply to the fourth complainant.

The report acknowledges that the allegations had a clear impact on those involved.

"In addition to occurring in the midst of an unprecedented global pandemic, the events under investigation occurred within a unique consensus government system, in the aftermath of previously concluded harassment investigations, and very much in the public domain," Quintet Consulting writes in the report.

"We believe that these factors all led to the exceptional nature of the situation."

Mercer has been clerk of the legislature since 2003. As clerk he is responsible for advising MLAs on the rules of the Legislative Assembly as well as their pensions and benefits. He also provides advice and written statements to the Speaker on issues, such as points of order, arising during sittings of the legislature. The clerk also oversees an office that provides research and administrative assistance to MLAs and their standing committees and manages the public communications functions of the legislature.

In an initial written response to the allegations, Mercer said that in 2018 there were two investigations of similar allegations against him. Mercer said both deemed the allegations to be unfounded.