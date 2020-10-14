7-year-old Fort McPherson boy makes a business with tie-dye t-shirts
It even caught the eye of some N.W.T. MLAs and a teacher from Yukon
A seven-year-old boy in Fort McPherson, N.W.T., started a creative tie-dye t-shirt making business during the COVID-19 pandemic.
And it's been getting some attention.
Gordie Neyando first started in August, when he decided to learn how to tie-dye.
His mom, Anita Koe, says he was so excited for school, that he made all his classmates colourful t-shirts.
His tie-dye creations have been getting more popular ever since.
People can even expect to see Neyando's handiwork on Northwest Territories officials.
Recently MLAs Katrina Nokleby and Frederick Blake each ordered one up from the young entrepreneur.
They're now being ordered beyond N.W.T. too, Koe says, after Neyando got a request from a teacher in Beaver Creek, Yukon, who bought six t-shirts with their school initials on them.
He also made one for his mom for Orange Shirt Day and his cousin gave him a white onesie to tie-dye for their baby.
"He's getting very popular," Koe said.
Already, Koe says he's made about 50 shirts and "they're all spoken for."
Koe says the shirt-making has kept her son busy during the pandemic and throughout the summer. She says Neyando also learned a great work ethic from it.
But for the youngster, it was just a feel-good project.
"I had a good time doing them," he said. "It makes me feel good and it helps me do a lot of work."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.