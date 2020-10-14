7-year-old Fort McPherson boy makes a business with tie-dye t-shirts

A seven-year-old boy in Fort McPherson, N.W.T., started a creative tie-dye t-shirt making business during the COVID-19 pandemic.

And it's been getting some attention.

Gordie Neyando first started in August, when he decided to learn how to tie-dye.

His mom, Anita Koe, says he was so excited for school, that he made all his classmates colourful t-shirts.

Neyando, from Fort McPherson, N.W.T., made tie-dye shirts for all of his classmates. (Submitted by Anita Koe)

His tie-dye creations have been getting more popular ever since.

People can even expect to see Neyando's handiwork on Northwest Territories officials.

Recently MLAs Katrina Nokleby and Frederick Blake each ordered one up from the young entrepreneur.

They're now being ordered beyond N.W.T. too, Koe says, after Neyando got a request from a teacher in Beaver Creek, Yukon, who bought six t-shirts with their school initials on them.

Neyando made t-shirts for both MLA Katrina Nokleby and MLA Frederick Blake. (Submitted by Anita Koe)

He also made one for his mom for Orange Shirt Day and his cousin gave him a white onesie to tie-dye for their baby.

"He's getting very popular," Koe said.

Already, Koe says he's made about 50 shirts and "they're all spoken for."

Koe says the shirt-making has kept her son busy during the pandemic and throughout the summer. She says Neyando also learned a great work ethic from it.

But for the youngster, it was just a feel-good project.

"I had a good time doing them," he said. "It makes me feel good and it helps me do a lot of work."