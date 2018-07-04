Tickets still available for Atlin Arts and Music Festival

For the first time in five years, tickets to the Atlin Arts and Music Festival did not sell out in advance.

"I think the summer not arriving until recently really slowed people down in terms of their buying habits," said festival producer Angela Drainville.

"People buy tickets for Atlin when they're looking forward to spending time outside and having a nice time. When summer is so delayed, we're not thinking that way."

Tickets for the 15th annual festival were available to purchase online until July 4 at noon. Now Drainville says festival goers can buy them at the gate.

"We're hopeful that we'll sell out at the gate but we won't turn anyone away," she said.

Drainville says other aspects of the festival are ahead of schedule. The big tents are up and camping spots are marked out.

She says there are still campsites available.

"I wouldn't want anyone to be deterred by the fact that they haven't secured camping. There's absolutely going to be a spot for your tent or trailer. Just head down," she said.

Drainville says the festival is still looking for volunteers.

"It's a phenomenal undertaking. It is one of the most challenging festivals to produce in Canada because it's very isolated," she said.

"We take a community of a couple hundred people and equip it for three thousand people. And we do it over the course of a few days."

The annual summer festival runs July 6 to 8 in Atlin, B.C, just south of the Yukon border. This year's headliner is rock band Sloan. The lineup also includes Willie Nile, Roy Forbes, Twin Peaks and the Dungarees.

The weekend will also feature a fashion show from Indigenous designer Sho Sho Esquiro. There are visual art workshops, film screenings and literary readings as well.