3-year-old boy drowns near Kangirsuk, Que.

A three-year-old boy drowned in a river near Kangirsuk, Que., on Tuesday.

He was with his family when he fell from a boat and slipped out of his life-jacket, which was too large, the community's mayor said.

Noah Eetook said the family was about 50 kilometres away from the community at the time.

Tourists were able to help the boy's family members after the incident.

The boy's body is still missing, and community members are searching for him by air, foot and boat.

"We have had support from the community," said Eetook in Inuktitut. He said there are 15 boats searching for the boy's body.

