3 teens struck by vehicle in Yellowknife

RCMP in Yellowknife are asking the public for information after three male teenagers were hit by a pickup truck at the corner of Range Lake Road and Woolgar Avenue early Thursday morning.

Officers received a call about the incident at around 1:25 a.m., according to a news release from police.

The RCMP, the city's emergency response team and the municipal enforcement division all went to the scene, but police said the suspect involved in the incident had already taken the three teenagers to Stanton Territorial Hospital, where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect's vehicle — which police described as "a newer model Ford F-150" — was no longer at the hospital, RCMP said.

RCMP later stopped a vehicle matching the description of the one that hit the teenagers, after receiving a report about a possible impaired driver at 4 a.m.

No one has been charged. RCMP said they are still investigating.

Police are asking anyone who has information about the collision, or who has security footage of the location, to call them at 867-669-1111 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.