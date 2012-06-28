3 new cases of COVID-19 identified in Arviat

Three new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Arviat, Nunavut, according to a page tracking case counts on the Government of Nunavut's website.

The page was updated Saturday to show three more cases in the community of less than 3,000, bringing the total number of active cases to 15.

The community has seen more than 250 cases since the start of the pandemic, and one death, the result of a local outbreak. All 15 active cases in the territory are in the community.

Nearly 2,100 residents have been tested for COVID-19. Vaccines have been available in the community since mid-January, but the government has not said how many residents have yet been vaccinated.

The Government of Nunavut does not issue press releases on new COVID-19 cases on weekends, and no one at the territory's Department of Health could be reached for comment.