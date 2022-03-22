Three in custody after assaulting man who helped them get out of flipped-over stolen vehicle

Three people are in custody in Watson Lake, Yukon, after they stole a Good Samaritan's truck when he stopped to help them get out of a stolen SUV that had flipped over and was on its roof.

According to a Yukon RCMP news release Tuesday, the Good Samaritan stopped his semi-tractor trailer at Kilometre 1046 on the Alaska Highway when he noticed the flipped-over vehicle around 9 p.m. on March 16.

He helped the three individuals get out of the flipped-over RAV4 and then they stole his truck, driving it about 150 metres down the highway before it got stuck.

The three individuals walked back to the man and assaulted him, according to the news release.

RCMP officers from Watson Lake arrested the three individuals on scene, after they tried to evade police.

The vehicle the individuals had been driving, a white 2021 Toyota RAV4, had been reported stolen in Dawson City a day earlier.

The Good Samaritan sustained minor injuries and was treated at Watson Lake Hospital.

The three individuals, all in their 20s, had outstanding warrants for arrest, according to police.

Each individual was charged with possession of property obtained by crime and robbery. Two of the individuals were also charged with failure to comply with a release order.

They are in custody pending future court dates.