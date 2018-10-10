1 hunter found, 2 still missing near Cape Dorset

A hunter was rescued on Wednesday afternoon near Cape Dorset, Nunavut, but two are still missing.

The three hunters were in a 6.7-metre freighter canoe, hunting on the ocean. The man was found on the shore.

He told rescuers that an incident happened on Tuesday afternoon that caused their canoe to capsize.

Maj. Mark Norris, the officer in charge of the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre who's co-ordinating the search out of Halifax, says the hunter found was wearing a flotation device, and the two still missing were not.

The hunters were expected back Tuesday evening.

Norris says searchers are concentrating on the shoreline near where the hunter was rescued, because the chances of the other two hunters surviving in the water this long are minimal. But, the water is still being searched.

Norris doesn't have any information on what happened in the canoe to make it capsize. He didn't release the names of the hunters or their ages.

The Emergency Measures Organization (EMO) Nunavut called the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Halifax on Wednesday morning to ask for help.

People searching by air, water

On Wednesday morning, Norris said EMO Nunavut had local boats searching areas the hunters may have gone to. The rescue is being co-ordinated between local authorities, EMO Nunavut and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre, he said.

The Civilian Air Search and Rescue Association flew a Twin Otter plane from Iqaluit to Cape Dorset on Wednesday to search for the hunters from the air.

Norris said a C-130 Hercules airplane flew to Cape Dorset from Nova Scotia, to arrive Wednesday afternoon, to relieve the Twin Otter. There is also a helicopter flying in from Newfoundland, and the Canadian Coast Guard sent a ship to the area, both of which should arrive on Thursday morning to help in the search.

Norris said the people searching for the hunters are familiar with the area.

The CBC has reached out to EMO Nunavut and the hamlet of Cape Dorset for more information about the missing hunters.