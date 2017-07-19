Government warns of 'carelessness' in wake of 3 fires in N.W.T.'s South Slave this weekend

The N.W.T. government is warning against "carelessness" after people caused three fires in the past 48 hours, according to a statement issued on Monday.

There was a fire near the historical Pine Point mine area, and two outside of Fort Smith, N.W.T. — at the landfill and in the Foxholes area — according to a wildland fire update posted online.

All three fires were caused by people, the statement said.

Crews with the territory's Department of Environment and Natural Resources helped respond to the landfill fire. The Pine Point fire was a campfire that got out of control but has since been put out.

The department said an air tanker group responded to the Foxholes fire on Sunday night, and one fire crew was responding to the fire Monday afternoon.

The department is reminding people that the fire danger level in the South Slave and Dehcho region is high or extreme.

"Do not let carelessness be the cause of a wildland fire," the department said in the statement.

It's reminding people to use caution with campfires, and to not leave any fire unattended.

This update comes as communities south of the N.W.T. border in Alberta are facing evacuation alerts and orders.

As of Monday afternoon, an evacuation was ordered for people living in areas near High Level, Alta., as wildfire approaches.

On Sunday, people in areas in southern N.W.T. reported smoggy conditions and the smell of smoke that was carried north from Alberta.