N.W.T. man arrested for threatening statement made to public health employee

The Northwest Territories RCMP's Major Crimes Unit says it has arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly making "statements made towards an employee of GNWT (government of the Northwest Territories) Public Health."

The man was taken into custody after police investigated, according to a news release sent late Friday.

No further details were offered, such as the community where this occurred, though the release was sent by Yellowknife staff.

"NT RCMP takes any comments that could be perceived as a threat to an employee in the public health service very seriously," said Superintendent Jeffrey Christie, criminal operations officer in charge, in the news release.

"We want the public and those who serve the public to know that we will investigate and hold accountable, to the fullest extent of the law, anyone who makes statements that contain material that may be viewed as a threat."