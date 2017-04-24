Woman pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2017 death of Greg Dawson in Whitehorse
Connie Peggy Thorn, 52, has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2017 slaying of Greg Dawson. She was arrested in 2019.
Connie Peggy Thorn, 52, entered her plea in Yukon Supreme Court on Wednesday morning.
Dawson, a 45-year-old citizen of Ta'an Kwäch'än Council, was found dead in a Riverdale home on April 6, 2017.
Thorn was arrested more than two years later, in October 2019. She was originally charged with second-degree murder.