Woman pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2017 death of Greg Dawson in Whitehorse

Connie Peggy Thorn, 52, has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2017 slaying of Greg Dawson. She was arrested in 2019.

Connie Peggy Thorn, 52, was arrested in 2019 and originally charged with 2nd degree murder

Greg Dawson was killed in Whitehorse in April 2017. On Wednesday, 52-year-old Connie Peggy Thorn pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with his death. (Ta'an Kwach'an Council)

A Whitehorse woman has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2017 slaying of Greg Dawson.

Connie Peggy Thorn, 52, entered her plea in Yukon Supreme Court on Wednesday morning.

Dawson, a 45-year-old citizen of Ta'an Kwäch'än Council, was found dead in a Riverdale home on April 6, 2017.

Thorn was arrested more than two years later, in October 2019. She was originally charged with second-degree murder.

