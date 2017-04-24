Woman pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2017 death of Greg Dawson in Whitehorse

A Whitehorse woman has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2017 slaying of Greg Dawson.

Connie Peggy Thorn, 52, entered her plea in Yukon Supreme Court on Wednesday morning.

Dawson, a 45-year-old citizen of Ta'an Kwäch'än Council, was found dead in a Riverdale home on April 6, 2017.

Thorn was arrested more than two years later, in October 2019. She was originally charged with second-degree murder.