CBC podcast This Place looks at the life and times of Frank T'Seleie

The latest issue of CBC Books podcast This Place tells the story of Frank T'Seleie of Fort Good Hope, N.W.T., and his fight to stop the Mackenzie Valley Pipeline.

This Place is a 10-episode podcast hosted by Rosanna Deerchild that explores 150 years of Indigenous resistance and resilience through dramatizations and interviews.

The podcast is based on the graphic novel of the same name, which features stories from around the country. "Like a Razor Slash," the T'Seleie story, was written by Richard Van Camp.

The title refers to the central debate in the Berger inquiry: whether the proposed Mackenzie Valley Pipeline would be like a thread through a football field, or like a razor slash across the Mona Lisa.

The episode follows T'Seleie from his youth to his days as a band administrator, to his explosive speech at the inquiry.

"You are the twentieth century General Custer," T'Seleie said, speaking to the representative of Canadian Arctic Gas, and making front-page news across the country. "You have come to destroy the Dene Nation. You are coming with your troops to slaughter us and steal land that is rightfully ours."

