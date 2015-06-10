Third sexual assault trial of former Hay River swim coach begins

The alleged victim was the first witness to testify in the sexual assault trial of former Hay River swim coach and francophone school board trustee Michael St. John.

The alleged victim is the third person to accuse St. John of sexual assault. In 2015 he was sentenced to three years in jail for sexually assaulting a minor. The following year, while serving that sentence, he was acquitted of sexually assaulting a woman he had been in an intimate relationship with.

Those trials, like the one that began Tuesday in Yellowknife before a judge with no jury, involved sexual assault complaints that dated back years.

The complainant testified that some time in 2012 and 2013, when she was nine or ten years old, St. John touched the area around her vagina as he massaged her back, legs and buttocks. The complainant testified that it was one of many times St. John had massaged her.

St. John has pleaded not guilty to sexual assault and not guilty to touching a minor for a sexual purpose. There is a ban on the publication of any information that would identify the alleged victim.

The complainant said it was very difficult to remember details of the other encounters.

"I mean, there was the swimming stuff," said the complainant. "I can't remember if [the fondling incident] was before or after."

"What swimming stuff?" asked prosecutor Morgan Fane.

"When he'd ask us ... to do one length, get out at the end of the lane, and walk back and talk to him. He would stand by the emergency exit were it was cold. When he talked to me he told me not to cover my chest. I kept trying but he told me not to cover it."

St. John, now 57 years old, sat beside his lawyer taking notes during the testimony. His accuser testified via closed circuit video from another room in the courthouse.

On questioning by defence lawyer Lauren Garcia, the complainant acknowledged that when coming forward to police in 2017 she said nothing to police about St. John touching her near her vagina.

The complainant also agreed that she said nothing when police questioned her as part of their investigation that led to the 2015 conviction, though an RCMP officer asked her directly where on her body St. John had touched her.

"Why did you not say anything then?"

"I wasn't ready to deal with the abuse I had suffered at that time," said the complainant. "I was still processing it."

The trial continues Wednesday. The prosecutor said he plans to call his final two witnesses.