2 new cases of COVID-19 in N.W.T., including one in 'small community'

Dr. Kami Kandola, the chief public health officer of the Northwest Territories, will be taking calls from the public on CBC's The Trailbreaker tomorrow morning starting after the 7:00 a.m. news. Call in at 1-800-661-0708 or (867) 920-5444 in Yellowknife.

Two new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the N.W.T., according to health authorities, including the first case to be identified in a small community.

"These cases were confirmed in quick succession this evening," reads a Thursday release from the office of the Chief Public Health Officer.

"Once the [office] ensured patients were notified and facts were collected, work immediately began to advise the Public," it reads.

The cases are the third and fourth overall, and include the first outside Yellowknife and Inuvik.

One case involves an individual who returned from travel elsewhere in Canada on March 22. They continued on to their community, the release says, despite mandatory travel restrictions put in place on March 20 requiring self-isolation in Yellowknife, Fort Smith, Hay River, or Inuvik — what the government calls "designated isolation centres."

Violating those restrictions carries a maximum penalty of up to $10,000 and imprisonment for six months.

"The manner by which they were able to return to a small community and not a designated isolation centre is being investigated," the release reads.

The individual then developed symptoms of COVID-19 on March 26.

"They have remained in self-isolation and continue to show symptoms," the release reads. "Public Health is working with the patient on next steps."

The release says the individual "has not had contact with others since returning to the territory."

"Investigation of contacts is ongoing, but is expected to be minimal," it reads.

The other case is connected with an individual who travelled from Europe to Yellowknife on March 20 and "voluntarily" self-isolated.

"They developed symptoms five days later," it reads, "and were tested soon after."

"The individual is doing well and recovering at home. There is no indication hospitalization will be required," it reads.

The office believes this individual's contacts were also minimal.

"This is because the individual did everything right by self-isolating immediately and limiting risk to others," the release reads.

