3rd COVID-19 vaccine dose available to people 75+ in outbreak-affected communities in N.W.T.

A "limited roll-out" of third COVID-19 vaccines is being made available to people who are 75 or older, and who live in Yellowknife, Dettah, Ndilǫ or Behchokǫ̀, according to public health officials in the N.W.T.

In a public notice issued Friday, the territory's health and social services authority said third doses of the vaccine would be delivered on a voluntary basis, six months after a person's second dose.

Anyone who turns 75 by the end of the year is eligible, it said.

"Appointments in the identified communities — which are being prioritized due to the current outbreak — can be booked now."

The authority says it's delivering the vaccines, along with the Tłıchǫ Community Services Agency, at the direction of the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer.

Individuals who are immunocompromised and specific frontline workers are also able to get third doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, said the authority. In late August, another limited roll-out of vaccines was announced for all residents of long-term care homes in the N.W.T.