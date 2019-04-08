Thin ice and deep slush making for unsafe conditions in Iqaluit, warn hunters

The Amaruq Hunters and Trappers Association is warning hunters and others in Iqaluit about deep slush and thin sea ice conditions in the area.

Popular hunting spots, such as Frobisher's Farthest, Pink Lady Island and Ward Inlet, should be avoided, according to the association. Reports of snow machines stuck in deep slush raised the alarm.

Pitseolak Alainga, chair of the Amaruq Hunters and Trappers Association, says although slush at this time of the year isn't unheard of, this year's conditions are exceptionally poor.

He blames currents under the sea ice for the slushy conditions.

"We are having … real high tides and that's melting the ice really quick from underneath the ice where there is so much current," Alainga said. "The ice is going to get thinner every time we get real high tides."

Alainga recommends hunters carry a harpoon on the sea ice to check thickness, and avoid dark spots or very light spots that could be snow covering open water.

The view from Pike Island, which lies in Frobisher Bay. One hunter blames melting glaciers for conditions under frozen Frobisher Bay. (Submitted by Daniel Taukie)

Joe Nowdlak was out with a hunting party near Frobisher's Farthest last week when one of the snowmobilers he was with got stuck in the slush. He says conditions have changed a lot in the area, even since March.

"We went down toward Frobisher's Farthest and it was no good at all, like slushy from the bottom," Nowdlak said. "[In] the first week of April it's odd to see that, like slush already."

Alainga blames melting glaciers for conditions under frozen Frobisher Bay.

"In parts of the world glaciers [are] melting quicker than before … putting more and more water into the ocean," he said.

"When that happens there are a lot more currents … in and around the islands up here, especially in Frobisher Bay."