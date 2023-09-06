Former champion of northern recreation to plead guilty to defrauding N.W.T. rec group

The former executive director of the N.W.T.'s now-dissolved Beaufort Delta Sahtu Recreation Association (BDSRA) will plead guilty to defrauding the N.W.T. group she led for several years.

Theresa Ross was charged with fraud and theft from the BDSRA from 2013 to 2016. The initial charge specified she took $207,478 , "by providing false documents and receipts in order to obtain funds to benefit herself and her family," and stole $219,510.

Ross's attorney Sean Fagan appeared virtually in a Yellowknife courtroom Monday from Calgary.

Ross was originally scheduled to go to trial in May 2024, but lawyers for both sides will now settle the matter with an agreed statement of facts.

A sentencing date is expected to come in late November.

Ross received several awards from the N.W.T. Recreation and Parks Association where she was previously president, including the Recreation Leader Award in 2003 and the Award of Merit in 2006.

A written statement from Ross's attorney a year ago said Ross "devoted herself to the community for many years" and that she was "looking forward to ultimately having her name cleared."

Ross, 61, is currently residing in Calgary. Counsel said she intends to appear in-person on the sentencing date to plead guilty.