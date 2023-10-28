The 2023 candidates: Thebacha

Election day in the Northwest Territories is Nov. 14, and CBC North wants to give you the information you need to make an informed vote. We sent all the candidates a questionnaire asking them about themselves and where they stand on big issues.

Read their responses below, in alphabetical order by first name. If responses or photos are missing, it's because the candidate has not yet sent us their answers. We will add answers as we get them.

Responses have been edited for clarity, but reflect the candidates' own words and views.

Connie Benwell. (Submitted)

Why are you running for office?

Because I haven't been seeing anything being done in the past and I feel like I can do it, like I can make things happen instead of just speaking the words. I can bring those words to light.

What experience would you bring to the role of MLA?

I have no MLA experience, but I do have band politics experience. I was acting chief and I was councillor for a few years of Salt River First Nation.

What is the biggest issue facing the territory right now?

I think the biggest issue would be health because in Fort Smith, we don't have local doctors. We need to keep a doctor in our community. And dental — there's no dentist at all so people have to travel out and if there's an emergency, it could be detrimental.

Medical travel is a big issue in our community, and so medical is the biggest issue.

What is the biggest issue in your riding?

That is the biggest issue. Health care.

What needs the most improvement in how the GNWT operates?

I don't know. I never really thought about that. I mean, getting the money out to the communities for what's really needed.

If you could accomplish only one thing while in office, what would it be?

I'd like to see that road open, our second road out of Fort Smith, the road south to Garden River, Alta. I'd like to see that opened because it's been talked about for so many years. It would be working with Alberta government.

What would you do as MLA to improve the GNWT's relationship with Indigenous governments?

I don't know. I've gotta get in there and get a feel of it to really know and to be able to answer that question.

What should the territory do to address the impacts of climate change?

I don't know.

What should the GNWT do to grow the territory's economy?

We need housing. Everybody needs housing, and there's such a housing shortage that they need to put money into housing. I live in Fort Smith and because it's such a shortage of housing, it's hard to keep people in Fort Smith to work, and so the economy is not growing.

Tell voters more about yourself. What languages do you speak?

Just English.

Do you live in your riding? If not, why did you decide to run there?

Yes. I was born and raised in Fort Smith.

If elected, will you seek a cabinet position?

That's just too big of a step right now. I haven't even thought of that. I just want to get in as MLA.

Would you consider the premiership, if elected?

No.

Frieda Martselos. (Julie Plourde/CBC)

Why are you running for office?

To complete what was started in the last sitting of the legislature, specifically the capital projects designated for Fort Smith.

To see the transition of Aurora College to a polytechnic university is successful, including the return of the "borrowed" positions (i.e. president and senior management) to Fort Smith, and to ensure the Taltson Hydro Expansion Project moves forward.

What experience would you bring to the role of MLA?

My last four years as MLA, 14 years in Indigenous governance and 45-plus years running successful businesses.

What is the biggest issue facing the territory right now?

Affordable housing that will allow for a healthy productive population, along with economic growth.

What is the biggest issue in your riding?

Housing (see above).

What needs the most improvement in how the GNWT operates?

Decentralization of services and power to the regions and communities.

If you could accomplish only one thing while in office, what would it be?

Aside from what I accomplished last term, the replacement of Breynat Hall with a state-of-the-art, culturally reflective, student housing complex as part of the establishment of the polytechnic university.

What would you do as MLA to improve the GNWT's relationship with Indigenous governments?

I would continue improving the successes to date through UNDRIP (the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples) and the convention process, which have the potential to increase collaboration with Indigenous governments.

These are "live" documents and as they are implemented, challenges will arise and these will need to be met in a positive manner.

What should the territory do to address the impacts of climate change?

It is very apparent after this past year that climate change is a reality in the North. We need to change the way we address these challenges while incorporating Indigenous knowledge and practice.

What should the GNWT do to grow the territory's economy?

There should be an open-door policy. The GNWT needs to reduce bureaucracy and to welcome new development with open arms.

Tell voters more about yourself. What languages do you speak?

N/A

Do you live in your riding? If not, why did you decide to run there?

Yes.

If elected, will you seek a cabinet position?

N/A

Would you consider the premiership, if elected?

N/A

Jay Macdonald. (Submitted)

Why are you running for office?

I have a strong passion for our community and a desire to contribute positively. My involvement as a town councilor, deputy mayor, as well as other work in community programs demonstrates my commitment to local development and well-being.

I am motivated by a desire to bring about specific changes and improvements, which include addressing issues such as housing, economic growth, education or social programs.

To improve on collaboration, both within the community and with other levels of government, is my commitment to finding collective solutions to complex challenges.

What experience would you bring to the role of MLA?

My diverse background and extensive experience uniquely position me to contribute significantly to the riding of Thebacha and the larger Northwest Territories.

As deputy mayor of Fort Smith, I bring my firsthand experience in local governance and a deep understanding of community needs.

With 25 years in the private sector as a certified journeyperson and owner of a small engine repair shop, I have practical experience in business operations. My entrepreneurial journey equipped me with expertise in logistics, capital planning, and projects and facility management.

For over 12 years, I served as House Parent Program Coordinator for the Western Arctic Leadership Program (WALP). My dedication to empowering 18 youth annually through leadership development, healthy lifestyles, education and cultural activities underscores my commitment to nurturing the next generation.

Currently managing Forest Management Services in the Department of Environment and Climate Change (ECC), I have an in-depth perspective on government operations. My role involves intricate knowledge of environmental policies and resource management, essential for sustainable development. The combination of these diverse skills makes me an excellent candidate to be the next MLA for Thebacha.

What is the biggest issue facing the territory right now?

The housing crisis.

What is the biggest issue in your riding?

The housing crisis.

What needs the most improvement in how the GNWT operates?

Simplifying bureaucratic processes and reducing unnecessary red tape will lead to more efficient government operations. This will improve service delivery and reduce administrative burdens on government employees, the business sector and citizens.

If you could accomplish only one thing while in office, what would it be?

Addressing the housing crisis. Providing affordable and accessible housing not only improves the quality of life for residents but also has positive ripple effects on education, employment and overall community well-being.

What would you do as MLA to improve the GNWT's relationship with Indigenous governments?

Improving the Government of the Northwest Territories' (GNWT) relationship with Indigenous governments requires a commitment to respect, collaboration and understanding.

Engage in meaningful consultation with Indigenous governments and communities when making decisions that may affect them. Involve Indigenous leaders early in the decision-making process to ensure their perspectives are considered. Allocate resources to support Indigenous-led initiatives, programs and businesses. This can empower Indigenous communities and promote economic self-sufficiency.

By actively engaging with Indigenous governments, respecting their rights, and fostering genuine collaboration, you can contribute significantly to improving the relationship between the GNWT and Indigenous peoples. Building trust and mutual understanding are key foundations for any successful partnership.

What should the territory do to address the impacts of climate change?

Addressing climate change is a critical challenge that requires coordinated efforts from governments, communities, businesses and individuals.

Transition to renewable energy, reduce dependence on fossil fuels through investment in renewable energy sources such as wind, solar and hydropower.

Prepare the territory for the impacts of climate change through the development of climate resilience strategies to address rising sea levels, extreme weather events and changing ecosystems.

Promote the use of traditional knowledge. Indigenous communities have valuable traditional knowledge about the environment.

Collaborate with Indigenous communities, respecting their knowledge and practices, to develop sustainable solutions. Promote, protect and restore natural habitats, preserving forests, wetlands, and other natural ecosystems helps sequester carbon dioxide and preserve biodiversity.

What should the GNWT do to grow the territory's economy?

Create the conditions that will allow the economy to grow. Solve the housing crisis, complete land claims, reduce the amount of red tape in government to encourage investment in the North.

Tell voters more about yourself. What languages do you speak?

English.

Do you live in your riding? If not, why did you decide to run there?

Yes.

If elected, will you seek a cabinet position?

I am focusing on the upcoming election first. After the election I will assess the skills and backgrounds of the other members, to make an informed decision about seeking a cabinet post in the future.

Would you consider the premiership, if elected?

No.