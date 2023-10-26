The 2023 candidates: Inuvik Boot Lake

Election day in the Northwest Territories is Nov. 14, and CBC North wants to give you the information you need to make an informed vote. We sent all the candidates a questionnaire asking them about themselves and where they stand on big issues.

Read their responses below, in alphabetical order by first name. If responses are missing, it's because the candidate has not yet sent us their answers. We will add answers as we get them.

Responses have been edited for clarity but reflect the candidates' own words and views.

Denny Rodgers. (Submitted)

Why are you running for office?

Inuvik is my home. Inuvik is where I have raised my family. Inuvik is where I live, work and play. Inuvik is home to the people I love. I have a lifelong commitment to public service and have spent the past 30 years gaining the necessary experience to represent Inuvik with passion, dedication and commitment. I believe that Inuvik is capable of so much more, and I believe that through hard work, collaboration across our vibrant communities, and with a deep commitment to listening to our community members, I can help to enrich the lives of all of us who are lucky enough to call Inuvik home.

What experience would you bring to the role of MLA?

I was honoured to serve three years as mayor of Inuvik

I proudly served for eight years on the Inuvik town council

I have served as the chair and previously as a director of the Workers' Safety and Compensation Commission (WSCC) for six years

I served as a director and chair of the Northwest Territories Business Development and Investment Corporation for 13 years

I was appointed as public administrator for Aurora College for four years

I worked as finance manager for the Inuvik Housing Authority for 10 years

I worked as director of business development for the Inuvialuit Development Corporation (IDC) for 12 years

I started and ran my own small accounting business in Inuvik for two years

I was a key member of the team that secured the required federal funding for the construction of the Inuvik-Tuk Highway

I was IDC's representative on the team that worked hard to secure the negotiated contract for the Inuvik runway expansion project — ensuring all of the work was kept in our region

As chair of WSCC, I led the development and implementation of environmental tobacco smoke legislation

As mayor of Inuvik, I helped ensure the required funding was available to deliver the construction of the Children First Center in Inuvik

What is the biggest issue facing the territory right now?

In talking with members of the community, it is clear that there is no single issue that represents the single biggest challenge for all residents. To suggest there is one single issue is to ignore the unique perspectives and diverse people that make up this region. That said, the solution to any big issue is going to require that we all work together. When we focus on services and opportunities for children, we must do that as a collective. When we attempt to address the significant deficit left to us by the previous government, we must all work together to set clear priorities. When we look to revitalize small business in the region, we must look at how governments can collaborate—the federal government, the Indigenous governments, the municipal government, and the territorial government—to be greater than the sum of our parts. If we can work collaboratively, if we can work together, if we can work in true partnership, then we can ensure that each resident finds a voice and that the biggest issues can start to be truly fixed.

What is the biggest issue in your riding?

Much like with the biggest issue facing the territory, Inuvik-Boot Lake does not have a single biggest issue. To suggest there is one issue that everyone agrees is the most significant is to ignore the diversity of our community. But if we are to try and work to give everyone in our riding a voice, and if we are going to try and address some of the most challenging problems, I am certain that we must work together.

I believe in a whole-of-community approach. Everyone is working to help everyone. That is the government at its best, and it is what the last government did not do. Divisions need to be broken down. We must work together. For too long divisive politics have made it so that our riding and region have been left out in the cold. It is time for us all to come together and work for our collective interest. As a whole-of-community, we are greater than the sum of our parts. As a whole-of-community, we can focus on reconciliation, we can address the needs of families, and we can start to bring economic strength back to our region. All of these things are priorities, but none of them are possible without first agreeing to listen to each other and work together. With the collective efforts of the federal government, the Indigenous governments and the territorial governments, and municipal government, we can ensure the prosperity of Inuvik and the true well-being of its residents.

What needs the most improvement in how the GNWT operates?

The area that needs the most improvement is the last NWT government's accountability. The lack of representation in the region, the fighting to keep jobs out of our region, the inability to move key projects forward because of government red tape, all of this stems from a genuine lack of leadership and accountability, which has made the people of Inuvik have to work twice as hard for half as much.

Our region needs the ability to make decisions in our own interests. The people of Inuvik are different from the people who live in Yellowknife. We have different needs, different priorities, and a different way of life. The lack of accountability in the previous government led to a disproportionate focus on Yellowknife interests. It meant we had to fight to get work in our region. It meant we had to go to Yellowknife to advocate for Indigenous and community interests, rather than having those conversations on Indigenous land. The GNWT needs to remember the people who elected them. The GNWT needs to be accountable to the people. The GNWT needs to listen more and talk less. The GNWT needs to be accountable and that is why I am running to be our next MLA.

If you could accomplish only one thing while in office, what would it be?

If I could only accomplish one thing in office, I honestly would not even be running. The bar has been set too low. Over four years, there is so much we can do for the people of Inuvik.

But one of my biggest priorities is to restore people's belief in government. By listening to community members, by taking real action on behalf of the people of Inuvik, and by delivering results, I am confident that by the end of my first term, people will have a new confidence in their government and its ability to get things done. I want young people to aspire to political office because they see they can really change things. I want the community to believe in their elected representatives and know that great things can happen. I want people to feel their voices have been heard and that real change is possible. If we can do that, then we know that all the rest of the work of the government has been truly successful.

What would you do as MLA to improve the GNWT's relationship with Indigenous governments?

Anyone who thinks they can answer this question on their own, is obviously not going to succeed. This is a question that must be answered in partnership with Indigenous governments. Having worked for the Inuvialuit Development Corporation, and having worked closely with the Gwich'in Development Corporation, I am acutely aware of the difficulties caused by the last government. Rather than fulfilling their treaty obligations to Indigenous governments, GWNT cabinet members consistently fought with the Indigenous governments—attempting to keep work out of this region and dragging their heels in implementing key pieces of legislation.

The Indigenous governments in Inuvik have modern treaties with the GNWT. Living up to our obligations under the Inuvialuit Final Agreement and the Gwich'in Comprehensive Land Claim Agreement is a necessary first step to improving the relationship; after that, we need to work in collaboration to get the most for our region and the people who have long called this community home.

What should the territory do to address the impacts of climate change?

In the North, the impacts of climate change are felt even more severely than where these impacts are caused—in the south. Our cabins, camps and our communities are suffering the effects of erosion more and more every year. Energy costs continue to soar. Unfortunately the public governments did very little to mitigate these risks in the last number of years, and things only seem to be getting worse.

Fortunately, the Indigenous governments are taking very real steps to help mitigate the damage. With the help of the Gwich'in Tribal Council, Inuvik now has a one megawatt solar array and a 3.5 megawatt wind turbine. The Inuvialuit are developing a liquid natural gas facility in the region that will help provide energy security well into the future. Nearby communities are leading significant erosion mitigation efforts. However it isn't enough to simply rely on the Indigenous governments to do the heavy lifting. The GNWT can help with regulatory approvals and intergovernmental advocacy to ensure these projects, and more like them, continue to flourish in our region. We all have a vested interest in climate protection and if we can work together to amplify these projects (while ensuring the work remains in our region), we can help ensure the long-term sustainability of our homes and communities for many years to come.

What should the GNWT do to grow the territory's economy?

For too long, the GNWT has relied upon a single industry to support its financial and budgetary needs. A new government must look to expand the economic opportunities for our region to ensure long-term sustainability and economic strength for the years to come. The federal government has shown a commitment to large scale infrastructure development and arctic sovereignty over the last few years. As MLA, I will work to ensure that projects advanced under this banner are developed in our region, by our region, and for our region. For too long, jobs have gone to southern companies who do not invest in our stores, our businesses or our people. We have to work together to ensure major infrastructure projects are procured and completed locally. Working collaboratively with the Indigenous governments in our region, along with federal partners, we will secure jobs and economic opportunities to help brighten the future for our children and all residents of Inuvik.

Tell voters more about yourself. What languages do you speak?

English

Do you live in your riding? If not, why did you decide to run there?

I live on the other side of the street, immediately next to the riding. I am running to be elected and represent the people of Inuvik. Inuvik residents look to both MLAs to work together on issues that affect us all. I chose Boot Lake based on supporters from that riding who encouraged me to run.

If elected, will you seek a cabinet position?

I am a firm believer in consensus government. My focus is to become the MLA for Inuvik Boot Lake. If successful, I will work with the other MLAs in whatever capacity we decide as a whole.

Would you consider the premiership, if elected?

Same answer.

Diane Archie. (Submitted)

Why are you running for office?

I am seeking another term to the 20th assembly to represent residents of Inuvik Boot Lake. I feel that I have the experience and better understand the GNWT departments, programs and services.

What experience would you bring to the role of MLA?

I have done a term as the MLA for Inuvik Boot Lake so I have a good understanding of how the government operates.

What is the biggest issue facing the territory right now?

Climate change, reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

What is the biggest issue in your riding?

The biggest issues that I have heard so far are health services, medical travel issues and dental. Childcare is also another big issue with big wait lists; regional diversification (having more positions in regional centres), and high cost of living. This is what I have heard so far but still have to hear from other constituents as well.

If you could accomplish only one thing while in office, what would it be?

Continue to advance the Mackenzie Valley Highway .

What would you do as MLA to improve the GNWT's relationship with Indigenous governments?

Strengthening relationships with Indigenous governments was a priority of the 19th assembly and I hope the next assembly continues to work with Indigenous governments. I would also like to see the Council of Leaders meetings continue. This was a good forum for governments to meet and exchange dialogue on how to better service communities and residents.

What should the territory do to address the impacts of climate change?

GNWT has a 2030 energy strategy and [an ongoing] three-year energy action plan. The territories should continue to provide grants and rebates to residents.

What should the GNWT do to grow the territory's economy?

Partner with Indigenous groups and leverage the federal government for more infrastructure, oil and gas, tourism and support to businesses, just to name a few recommendations.

Tell voters more about yourself. What languages do you speak?

English

Do you live in your riding? If not, why did you decide to run there?

Yes, I live in the Inuvik Boot Lake riding.

If elected, will you seek a cabinet position?

Will decide if elected.

Would you consider the premiership, if elected?

Will decide if elected.

Sallie Ross. (Submitted)

Why are you running for office?

I have chosen to run in the election because I have a passion for people and my community. I am a person who was raised with traditional values—I choose to live a sober lifestyle and practice traditional ways of caring for others. I am a well-known volunteer, former community coach and micro-business owner. My husband and I have raised our three daughters and they are all young adults. This gives me the opportunity to take on the challenge of representing my community and the constituents to the best of my ability.

What experience would you bring to the role of MLA?

I have a lot of experience in advocating for people. I gained this experience while working as a registered nurse for over 14 years at the Inuvik Regional Hospital in a variety of capacities; through my six years with the Department of Education, Culture and Employment both as an early childhood consultant for two years and as the regional manager of the income assistance program for four years; and most recently working as the manager of non-insured health benefits for the past 2.5 years. These roles have prepared me for any challenge that I may face. I have developed a keen eye for detail, the ability to work under pressure and the ability to collaborate with others for the benefit of the client.

What is the biggest issue facing the territory right now?

Rising cost of living is impacting every resident of the N.W.T.

What is the biggest issue in your riding?

That really depends on who you are speaking to. Our Elders are concerned about housing and being able to access support programs while receiving a pension. Our young families are concerned about adequate housing and childcare paired with the rising costs of living. Our youth are concerned about adequate funding to attend post-secondary institutions and access to summer student positions during the summer break. Persons with disabilities and their families are seeking access to adequate services to allow them to function to the best of their ability within their home community. With all of these different perspectives in mind, the most common theme is housing. There are many facets to housing: lack of low-cost units, lack of single-person units, lack of assistance for homeowner repairs, lack of accessible units, aging buildings and lack of homeownership programs.

What needs the most improvement in how the GNWT operates?

There needs to be more collaboration between departments. We are well aware that there are cases where residents are falling through the cracks by being passed from department to department with no real case management. Clients are presenting with more and more complex needs and there needs to be a single point of entry for them to access a variety of programs and services at once.

If you could accomplish only one thing while in office, what would it be?

I would like to have income thresholds for all GNWT programs reviewed and adjusted based on actual costs of living throughout the territory using current data, as well as projected cost of living increases per region. Some of our residents have too high of an income and they are ineligible for certain programs. However with the income that they do have they are unable to make ends meet every month due to the ever-increasing cost of living.

What would you do as MLA to improve the GNWT's relationship with Indigenous governments?

As an Indigenous person, I believe it is the role of the GNWT to work with and assist our Indigenous organizations in achieving their goals—whether that is self-government or identification of programming specific to Indigenous needs within their communities. Through the act of reconciliation, the GNWT needs to be doing its best to help our Indigenous governments regain their autonomy. That does not mean that the GNWT will be dismantled or become redundant, it means that the GNWT recognizes and respects Indigenous organizations' right to self-determination and does not create barriers for them while doing so.

What should the territory do to address the impacts of climate change?

We need to work on lowering the demand for fossil fuel:

Allowing people to utilize solar power and receive rebates from the Northwest Territories Power Corporation

Ensuring new construction is highly energy efficient

Renovate existing homes with more energy efficient products

Windows and doors

Energy efficient appliances

What should the GNWT do to grow the territory's economy?

The GNWT needs to invest in our people. We need to ensure that we have the human resources that are required to have our territory function. By having our own residents working for us in our own territory, that ensures the money earned by these employees stays within the territory, helping boost the local economy.

Tell voters more about yourself. What languages do you speak?

English.

Do you live in your riding? If not, why did you decide to run there?

Yes.

If elected, will you seek a cabinet position?

I believe that we need to ensure that the candidates with the most relevant experience are placed into cabinet positions. If I am deemed to be the most appropriate for a certain portfolio, I would still decide based on my own related knowledge and experience.

Would you consider the premiership, if elected?

No.