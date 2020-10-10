Turkey outside, quiet music: Yukon's tips for Thanksgiving during COVID-19

Celebrating Thanksgiving this weekend?

Just like everything else, the COVID-19 pandemic means the holiday should be different this year, says Yukon's chief medical officer, Dr. Brendan Hanley.

As coronavirus cases climb across Canada, health officials are urging people to be vigilant this weekend.

In Yukon, where there is currently no active COVID-19 case reported among residents, people can still celebrate Thanksgiving with others — as long as they follow some public health guidelines.

Have turkey with your small social bubble

It's safest to celebrate Thanksgiving with people who are in your social bubble, according to guidelines from Yukon public health. Even though you can have 15 people in your bubble, only 10 people are allowed at indoor gatherings.

Feeling sick? Get outta here!

Don't hold a get-together if you have even mild symptoms, says Yukon's Thanksgiving guidelines.Sick guests must stay away as well.

Appoint a turkey carver

Hanley says one person should carve and serve the turkey, so you limit germs.

Don't share cutlery, snack bowls, glasses or pepper shakers, he said.

Spread out!

Don't squeeze everyone in! Set your table with two metres of physical distance between people from different social bubbles, the guidelines recommend.

Put higher-risk guests further away from others.

Dine outside

The weather is nice this fall, so "stay outside for gatherings as much as possible," said Hanley.

You can gather with up to 50 people if everyone is keeping their distance.

If you're gathering inside, use a big space with open windows.

Shhhh... lower the music!

The guidelines recommend keeping music quiet to avoid shouting or loud talking, which could increase the risk of spreading COVID-19.

Keep it clean

The guidelines remind people to clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces and shared dishes.

Provide hand sanitizer, soap or wipes for people to clean their hands.

Be kind

The guidelines suggest asking your guests if taking extra precautions would make them feel safer.

"Do what you can to accommodate them," they state.

If people aren't feeling well and have to stay home, consider delivering a care package or plate of food to help them feel more connected.

"Let's celebrate thanksgiving thoughtfully, cautiously," said Hanley. "But with kindness and gratitude for all the freedom we have."