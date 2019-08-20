Thaidene Nene National Park Reserve becomes N.W.T.'s newest protected area

After decades of negotiations and planning, Thaidene Nene National Park Reserve is now a reality.

A community event will be held Wednesday in Lutselk'e, N.W.T., where agreements will be signed between Parks Canada, the Lutsel K'e Dene First Nation, the Deninu K'ue First Nation, Yellowknives Dene First Nation and the Northwest Territories government. The Northwest Territory Métis Nation signed on at a similar event Tuesday in Fort Resolution.

The agreements establish Thaidene Nene, or "Land of the Ancestors" in Denesoline Yati, as a new permanently protected area in the Northwest Territories.

The park reserve consists of 26,525 square kilometres of land northeast of Lutselk'e. It encompasses boreal forest, tundra and freshwater ecosystems in and around the East Arm of Great Slave Lake, and is home to caribou, muskoxen, wolves, birds and fish, along with other animals.

"Thaidene Nene is an area of breathtaking beauty, natural abundance and immense cultural significance to the Indigenous communities in the region," Catherine McKenna, minister responsible for Parks Canada, said in a statement.

At the core of Thaidene Nene is a 14,305 square kilometres national park protected by Parks Canada. Adjacent is 12,020 square kilometres of territorially protected areas and a caribou management area.

The Thaidene Nene National Park is now officially a protected area in the Northwest Territories near Lutselk'e. Parks Canada has been working on creating a national park in the area since the 1970s. (Parks Canada)

Along with signing agreements, the federal government also announced it would provide more than $7.9 million for the establishment and operation of Thaidene Nene territorially protected areas. This comes from the Challenge Fund, part of the Nature Legacy Initiative announced as part of the 2018 federal budget.

The Canadian government says it will invest $40 million over the first 12 years toward infrastructure and operations for the national park reserve, and $3.4 million per year thereafter.

The Lutsel K'e Dene First Nation said it will protect the entirety of Thaidene Nene as an Indigenous protected area with the Ni hat'ni Dene Rangers or "Watchers of the Land" serving as guardians.

"The protection and stewardship of Thaidene Nene is the sacred responsibility of the Lutsel K'e Dene First Nation, as passed down to us through the generations from our elders," Chief Darryl Marlowe said in a statement.

"Achieving the protection of Thaidene Nene for the Lutsel K'e Denesoline is a decades long dream, and is a critical step towards ensuring our way of life can be maintained and shared with all Canadians."

The First Nation said Thaidene Nene is a step toward reconciliation between Indigenous peoples and other Canadians as decisions on the park will be made by consensus between First Nations and the federal and territorial governments.

It also said the park will bring economic opportunities to the region, including new jobs in resource management and visitor engagement. Locals have already launched tourism enterprises and there are plans to build a Thaidene Nene interpretation and administrative centre in Lutselk'e.

While many are celebrating the parks reserve, which Parks Canada has been working on creating since the 1970s, Thaidene Nene hasn't been without opposition.

The territorial government and Parks Canada's screening approach for Thaidene Nene has come under fire as federal legislation pertaining to the park reserve was passed before the environmental and screening processes were complete.

Concerns have also been raised by industry as no access corridor is allowed in the park reserve. And the North Slave Métis Alliance, Northwest Territory Métis Nation and the Yellowknives Dene First Nation have voiced concerns over whether the park reserve will affect their rights to hunt, trap and fish.

Parks Canada has said Indigenous treaty rights will be protected within the park.

There will be activities Wednesday to mark the occasion, including a feeding the fire ceremony and community feast.