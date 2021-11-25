18 cases of COVID-19 in Teslin, Yukon, with new exposure notices at local school

The small community of Teslin, Yukon, has 18 active cases of COVID-19, according to the latest numbers released by health officials.

Exposure notices have also been expanded for the local school.

Teslin, with a population of just under 500 people, now has the most active cases of any rural Yukon community. Whitehorse continues to have the highest number of active cases, with 92 as of Wednesday.

The other active cases on Wednesday were in Haines Junction, Pelly Crossing and Watson Lake, with two each, and a single case in each of Beaver Creek, Carcross, and Carmacks.

The new exposure notices for the Khàtìnas.àxh Community School in Teslin are:

Grade 1/2/3 split class, Nov. 17

Kindergarten, Nov. 17, 18 and 19.

Other exposure notices were also issued over the past week for that school:

Grade 1/2/3 split class, Nov. 8, 9, 10, 15, 16.

Grade 4/5/6 split class, Nov. 12, 15, 16.

Grade 7/8/9 split class, Nov. 16.

Staff development meetings, Nov. 12.

Health officials say students, parents, guardians and staff in the affected classes have been given letters with instructions of who should isolate or get tested.

A week ago, Yukon's acting chief medical officer said some of the territory's cases were connected to a hockey tournament in Teslin the weekend of Nov. 12 to 14, and he suggested there may be more associated with that event. He asked anybody who was there to self-monitor for symptoms.

As of Thursday morning, Yukon had 114 active cases of COVID-19, with 15 new cases confirmed since Wednesday morning. The active case count has been steadily lowering in recent days.

The chief medical officer said on Wednesday that public health restrictions introduced earlier this month as a "circuit-breaker" appeared to be working, and the territory's COVID-19 case count was "stabilizing."