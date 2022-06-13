Residents of Teslin, Yukon, told to plan for possible evacuation as lake rises

The Teslin Tlingit Council and the Village of Teslin, Yukon, are asking some residents to be ready to leave at a moment's notice as the water level in Teslin Lake continues to rise.

In a letter to residents, the village and the First Nation said the water level on the lake has continued to rise since the territorial government issued a high water advisory on June 6.

The letter says the water level is expected to rise higher than it was last year. It says the level is "trending toward the probability of reaching or exceeding the historical record set in 1962."

The village and First Nation added they expect the water level to peak in 10 to 16 days.

Crossed stakes have been placed in the village, creating what officials call the red line. It represents the highest possible projected level the water may reach.

A file photo of Teslin, Yukon. (Philippe Morin)

Local officials are advising those who live between the lake and the red line to plan for a possible evacuation.

"This is only about planning at this time, but if the lake continues to rise, we may need to ask certain areas to evacuate, and if we do, it will happen quickly. So please be prepared," the letter states.

The village and First Nation are also urging residents to plan on removing items that could cause environmental damage, and personal items of value, away from Teslin Lake.

The village, in conjunction with the First Nation, has been filling sandbags and working with some property owners in the affected areas. They're advising people to keep an eye out for heavy equipment that may be working in certain areas.