Staff shortages mean emergency-only services at Teslin and Carcross health centres this week

Two health centres in Yukon are reducing their services this week because of staffing shortages.

In a statement Tuesday, the Department of Health and Social Services announced the health centres in Teslin and Carcross would only be offering emergency services. Their regular services are expected to resume Feb. 21.

The department initially announced service reductions at the Carcross Health Centre on Feb. 11. That health centre had originally been expected to resume normal operations Wednesday.

The staffing challenges are country-wide, the department noted, due to a global shortage of nurses and health care providers.

"The Yukon has been able to prevent these situations to date due to dedicated teams and careful resource management," it stated.

"Health and Social Services is making every effort to maintain staffing levels in health centres and is working to provide appropriate nursing staff to communities."

The department said anyone who needs advice and support for non-emergency issues should call the 811 Yukon HealthLine, which is available at all hours.