'It's good to know you're not alone': Hay River run organizer shares connection to the cause

The organizer behind Sunday morning's Terry Fox Run in Hay River, N.W.T., has a uniquely personal connection to the cause.

Jared Monkman was diagnosed with a benign, or non-cancerous, tumour in his pituitary gland — located at the base of the brain — seven years ago, after experiencing vision loss.

The 31-year-old is scheduled to undergo his third surgery to remove part of the tumour later this year.

I am proud of him for keeping the memory of Terry Fox alive. - Myrtle Graham

Monkman says the Terry Fox Run provides much-need support for people and families facing uncertain futures.

"Meeting people who are going through similar things as you, it's so helpful, it's unfortunate they are going through the same things but it's good to know you are not alone," he says.

Monkman, who is a runner, also has a personal connection to the Fox family. Last year he went for a run with Fred Fox, Terry's older brother, while he was visiting Hay River.

"Meeting people who are going through similar things as you, it's so helpful, it's unfortunate they are going through the same things but it's good to know you are not alone," says Jared Monkman. (Kirsten Murphy/CBC )

"It felt pretty surreal. Terry has been such an icon my entire life," he says.

The run that almost wasn't

A small but enthusiastic crowd turned out for this year's Terry Fox Run in Hay River.

About $2,000 was raised for cancer research between the 25 people who registered to run and walk the oval track, along with online donations.

Not bad for an event that almost didn't happen.

Monkman volunteered to organize the annual event a month ago when no one else had. But an email mix up with the Terry Fox Foundation meant a box of posters, registration forms and T-shirts only arrived last week, which meant he relied on social media and last-minute postering to get the word out.

25 people registered for this year's Terry Fox Run in Hay River and raised $2,000. (Kirsten Murphy/CBC )

Monkman also received a helping hand from his mother, Myrtle Graham, with registration and T-shirt sales on Sunday.

"I am proud of him for keeping the memory of Terry Fox alive," Graham says. "It's a great cause."