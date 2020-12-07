Territories not likely to get Pfizer vaccine in near future, says Trudeau

The territories aren't likely to receive doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine any time soon.

On Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said up to 249,000 doses of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine will be available in Canada by the end of this year .

But, he said, the "more significant logistical challenges" associated with distributing the Pfizer vaccine — which Trudeau said must be stored at -80 C — mean it won't be going to northern communities right away.

He said territorial residents would be among those to be inoculated with the first 3 million doses, which are expected in the beginning of 2021.

"We have worked very closely with the premiers in the northern territories, as well as Indigenous leaders across the country. We know that they are a priority population," said Trudeau. He said the first 3 million doses would be a mix of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, the military commander who's leading the vaccine distribution effort, said the territories indicated a preference for other vaccine candidates, "because of the complexity associated with distributing the Pfizer vaccine."

"We're very much paying attention to the priorities and making those vaccines available as rapidly as possible once they're approved," he said.

Dr. Michael Patterson, Nunavut's chief public health officer, made similar statements last Friday .

He said Nunavut is more likely to get the Moderna vaccine because the Pfizer vaccine's strict storage and shipping requirements aren't appropriate for remote communities.

He said Nunavut's vaccines would be mostly, if not entirely, from Moderna.

Neither the Northwest Territories health department, nor Yukon's office of the chief medical officer of health immediately responded to a request for comment.