All 3 territories will now have enough vaccines to inoculate everyone 12 years old and up

All three territories will soon have enough vaccines to inoculate all residents aged 12 and up.

That's according to Howard Njoo, Canada's deputy chief public health officer, who gave an update on vaccine deliveries in the country on Friday.

This week, he said, will complete the delivery of the vaccines to the territories.

"This means that the Northwest Territories, Nunavut and Yukon will have the vaccine supply needed to fully vaccinate their eligible population 12 years of age and up," he said in French.

"This achievement is a significant milestone in Canada's COVID-19 vaccine distribution strategy."

From the outset of the distribution process, Njoo said, the North was made a priority in order to support vulnerable populations in isolated communities with limited access to health care services.

Yukon Premier Sandy Silver spoke with CBC's Power & Politics about what this means for his territory's vaccine rollout. In Yukon, about 80 per cent of eligible residents have their first dose and over 71 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Silver couldn't lock down exactly when the territory will complete its vaccination campaign but said "we do believe we're in a good place."

When it comes to possibly being the first Canadian jurisdictions to cross the finish line of its vaccination campaign, Silver called it "profound."

"We have had … Dr. Theresa Tam saying that Yukon is the model that we should all be looking towards — those are high accolades," he said.

"But it also is a profound responsibility.… Our goal is to get as many people vaccinated as possible."

Njoo says the federal government will continue to work toward having enough vaccines, "for Canadians to be fully vaccinated in the greatest possible numbers."

To date, Njoo says there have been close to 32 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines delivered Canada-wide.