Iqaluit's Sylvia Grinnell Territorial Park could get new Inuktitut name

Nunavut is redefining what its parks could look like through a master planning process being used across the territory.

"In the master plan we define the boundary of the park, the purpose, the type of parks that we want, would that be a heritage park, a natural environment ... how big," said Linda Vaillancourt, director of Nunavut Parks and Special Places.

The planning process is led by each park's community joint planning and management committee. Those committees provide advice and recommendations to the Nunavut government on the planning, operation and establishment of terriorial parks.

For Sylvia Grinnell Territorial Park in Iqaluit, the plan could mean both a name and boundary change.

"The committee here is considering changing the name of the park. Instead of using the English name [it would] use the relevant Inuktitut name," Vaillancourt said.

The committee is suggesting "Iqaluit Kuunga," which means the river where there are many fish, as the new official name, she said.

Another idea in the master plan is to build a trail on the far side of the river, which runs through the park, that would connect to the neighbouring Qaummaarviit Territorial Park.

The pavilion at Sylvia Grinnell Territorial Park in Iqaluit. The committee is suggesting 'Iqaluit Kuunga,', which means the river where there are many fish, as the official new name of the park. (Angela Hill/CBC News)

The committee held community consultations in Iqaluit and met with city council.

Coun. Noah Papatsie was there during the presentation in the spring.

"[I'm] always pleased to hear about the progress that is taking place and what is expected to be done in the future," he said.

Papatsie said he believes the park is a good educational spot for students who will gain experience from being on the land.

A version of the master plan for Sylvia Grinnell is set to be shared during a community consultation in the fall, said Vaillancourt.

The process happening in Iqaluit is also set to take place at other territorial parks in the territory.

It's taken many years to get to this point.

In the 1990s, as the Nunavut Land Claim Agreement was being created, it was decided that land should be protected for traditional use and tourism, Vaillancourt said.

It was also mandated that the Inuit Impact and Benefit Agreement shape how the parks are planned and managed when it comes to employment benefits, mineral resources and a joint-management approach between local and territorial governments.

Once each master plan is completed with community input, it will need to pass several levels of approval before potentially going to the Nunavut legislature and becoming law.