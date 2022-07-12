Tentative agreement between Nunavut employee union, PSAC and Nunavut gov't now ratified

The tentative agreement between the Nunavut Employees Union (NEU), the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) and the government of Nunavut (GN) has been ratified, according to a joint news release from the two unions.

The agreement, which was initially reached in March, impacts over 4,000 Nunavut government employees.

The previous contract expired over three years ago.

The release says NEU and PSAC travelled to nearly all the communities in the territory to hear from members and allow them to vote on the tentative agreement.

"Thank you, NEU Members, for your questions and comments and sharing your concerns and experiences during the ratification of your new collective agreement," said NEU president Jason Rochon in a statement.

"We listened and we are going use what we heard to keep pushing for a better tomorrow for all of Nunavut."

Earlier this year, PSAC and NEU called on the government to provide workers with "stable jobs, fair wages, and northern allowances that keep up with rising costs," the release says.

"Challenges posed by travel and connectivity didn't prevent us from conducting votes and hearing from as many members as possible," says PSAC north regional executive vice president Lorraine Rousseau in a statement.

"I want to thank all members for their patience. It took a long time, but you've always been here for Nunavut with your tireless work and dedication."